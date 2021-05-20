Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stake Raised by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 1.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $17,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

RYT stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.17. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,606. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $186.88 and a 1-year high of $287.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.26 and a 200 day moving average of $258.62.

