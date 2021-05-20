Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 93.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 52,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHB opened at $74.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $76.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88.

