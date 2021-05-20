Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sally Beauty (SBH)

Sally Beauty (NYSE: SBH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2021 – Sally Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Sally Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Sally Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sally Beauty has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company is focused on augmenting its online business amid the pandemic. Notably, Sally Beauty’s global e-commerce sales surged 56% year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, the company is on track with its Transformation Plan to improve customers’ experience, strengthen e-commerce capacities, curtail costs and enhance retail fundamentals. Apart from these, Sally Beauty intends to strengthen its business on the back of strategic acquisitions. However, Sally Beauty is battling with escalated SG&A expenses. The company’s SG&A expenses, including COVID-19 related net costs, increased $7.8 million in the quarter. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that for the second half of 2021, it expects SG&A dollars to increase year over year.”

5/7/2021 – Sally Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 939,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth $763,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth $849,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 90.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 47.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,231.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 74,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 68,956 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

