Investment House LLC Acquires Shares of 12,305 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38,985.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,898,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880,867 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 268,260 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,025,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 341,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

EWW stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.