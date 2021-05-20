Investment House LLC Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

NYSE DHI opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average of $80.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

