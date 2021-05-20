Investment House LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Investment House LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

