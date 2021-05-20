Investment House LLC Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.60. The firm has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.26 and a twelve month high of $232.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

