Investors Purchase High Volume of Copart Call Options (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,198 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,075% compared to the average daily volume of 102 call options.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Shares of CPRT opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

