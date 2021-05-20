IQeon (IQN) Hits Market Cap of $13.47 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. IQeon has a total market cap of $13.47 million and $532,160.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00006211 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00076777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.64 or 0.01184298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,875.01 or 0.09813524 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

