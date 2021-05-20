Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,021. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,945 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.