iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Abundance Wealth Counselors’ 2nd Largest Position

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,518 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 11.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,142,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,595,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.91 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74.

