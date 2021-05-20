iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,169,000 after buying an additional 586,641 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after buying an additional 13,846,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after buying an additional 828,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,347,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,829 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.08. 51,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,050,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

