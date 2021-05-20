iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Strategic Financial Services Inc’s Largest Position

Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,599,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF accounts for about 15.8% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned 19.08% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $186,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,310.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 247,788 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,054,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,115.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 187,034 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 630.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 203,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 175,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 380.6% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 192,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 152,702 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $41.80 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03.

