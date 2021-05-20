iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,019 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 6.6% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 78,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $96.63.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.