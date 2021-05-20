iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 374,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after buying an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.