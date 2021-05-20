iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.08. 8,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,958. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67.

