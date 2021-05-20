iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, May 24th

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) are set to reverse split on Monday, May 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 77,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 243,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,520,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 609,400 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 154,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

