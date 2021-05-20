iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Position Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

