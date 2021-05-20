iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 10,327.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,842 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000.

IGLB opened at $66.62 on Thursday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $74.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.64.

