iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.19 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

