iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Holdings Cut by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises about 9.9% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Matrix Trust Co owned about 4.07% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $36,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

Shares of JKF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.03. 9,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,755. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $124.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average of $108.50.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

