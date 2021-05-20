iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Nationwide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nationwide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $18,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

ACWI opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $100.78.

