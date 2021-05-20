iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $74.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $76.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

