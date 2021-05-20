iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.10. 155,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,647. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.15. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.18 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

