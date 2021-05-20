iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 81,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.69. 1,905,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.57 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.