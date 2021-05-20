iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $415.18. The company had a trading volume of 131,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,849. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

