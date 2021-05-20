iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 48.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,138 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.69 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.18.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

