iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

