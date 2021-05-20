Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Itamar Medical stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,530. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.03 million, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITMR. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

