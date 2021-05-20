ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.49. ITOCHU has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 334,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

