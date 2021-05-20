ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.57

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 7920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITVPY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

