ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 113.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get ITV alerts:

In related news, insider Duncan Painter bought 82,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93).

ITV stock traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 128.75 ($1.68). 8,433,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,368,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 129.95 ($1.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.