J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to announce $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.66. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,187. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.73. 7,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,834. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.41. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

