J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 285

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 247 ($3.23).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury stock remained flat at $GBX 262.80 ($3.43) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,858,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 232.71. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 266.94 ($3.49). The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.22.

In related news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.