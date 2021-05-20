Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JACK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.19.

JACK opened at $115.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $63.48 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $60,379,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 52.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 72,133 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 107.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 90,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 46,833 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

