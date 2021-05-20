Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,057 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,811 in the last ninety days. 19.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $200.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

