Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 348 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.