Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $519,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 67.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,359 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

