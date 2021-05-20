Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $509,000 Investment in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Employers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Employers stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.