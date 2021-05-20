Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.