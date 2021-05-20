JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised JCDecaux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDXF stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.