JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Announces Earnings Results

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

JD.com stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.71. 1,117,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,402,143. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

