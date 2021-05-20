JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.24 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,143. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $108.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

