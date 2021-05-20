Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.