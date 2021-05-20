Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 220,686 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 220,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $3,800,212.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,359,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,417,305.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 300 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100.00.

PRMW stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Primo Water by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 474,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 585,566 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

