JLP Asset Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

JLP Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up about 5.0% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after acquiring an additional 749,526 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELS traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $69.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $70.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

