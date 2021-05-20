JLP Asset Management LLC Sells 7,237 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

JLP Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Cousins Properties comprises approximately 0.5% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

