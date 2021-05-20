JMP Securities Boosts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $195.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.95.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $165.76 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.27.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

