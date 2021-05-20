Jobchain Achieves Market Cap of $7.72 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $7.72 million and $253,192.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00075178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00017725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.99 or 0.01184598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.23 or 0.09782437 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,960,058,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

