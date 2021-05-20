Jonathan Segal Sells 10,690 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $115,558.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,374,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,284,420.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24.

Shares of STKS opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $1,794,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

